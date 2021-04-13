Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra on women in Indian films: 'I definitely want to do my bit to portray women better'
Parineeti Chopra on women in Indian films: 'I definitely want to do my bit to portray women better'

Parineeti Chopra was seen in three films - The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - which released in February and March this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Three films starring Parineeti Chopra released in quick succession.

Actor Parineeti Chopra has been in news lately after three of her movies released in a short span of time. In a new interview, she has revealed how she does not want to play the 'perfect woman' as seen in Indian films.

First to release on Netflix was The Girl on the Train in February this year, followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and later, Saina.

Speaking on portrayal of women in Indian films, Parineeti said: “I strongly feel that actresses have to change the narrative of how women are portrayed on screen. Right from my debut, I have tried to do this. I have always taken it on myself to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine that Bollywood has tried to depict for ages."

She mentioned about her character in her last three releases: "My last three films - TGOTT, SAPF and Saina were also an attempt by me to give varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines to audiences. My next film choices will resonate this thought process too because I definitely want to do my bit to portray women better."

The Girl On The Train is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller-themed international bestseller book under the same name. The book was adapted into a movie in Hollywood in 2016 and it starred Emily Blunt in the lead.

Also read: Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn dances to her hit songs at school event, fans call her 'so talented'. Watch

While Saina was a biopic on badminton ace Saina Nehwal, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was a much-delayed crime drama, directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Writing about Saina, the Hindustan Times review said: "Unlike the sports biopics made on the Phogat sisters (Dangal), Mary Kom and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, what Saina lacks is the 'wow' factor. It's a simple story told in a simpler way. Her journey may have been uncontroversial, but even the parts that could have been fleshed out were ignored."

