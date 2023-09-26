Parineeti Chopra kisses Raghav Chadha at Udaipur wedding ceremony, tells her friends to ‘behave’. Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha married on Sunday. The duo tied the knot in Udaipur and in classic celebrity style shared their official wedding album on Monday with a curated Instagram post. Now, a new wedding video has surfaced and shows the bride and groom's sweet moment from their mandap. The actor asked her friends to 'behave' as she posed with the Aam Aadmi Party leader after their varmala, and also gave him a kiss. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha danced down the aisle after wedding

Parineeti kisses Raghav in unseen wedding video

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur. The couple at the varmala ceremony.

On Tuesday, a paparazzo took to Instagram to share a candid video of the newlyweds from their dreamy wedding. In the clip, Parineeti and Raghav are seen posing together on the mandap decorated with white flowers. Parineeti held his hands and also kissed him on the cheek. The actor could be seen telling her friends to 'stop it' and 'behave', seconds before she gave Raghav a kiss.

Parineeti and Raghav's dreamy mandap

The paparazzo also shared a behind-the-scene video of Parineeti and Raghav's dreamy wedding decor. The clip showed the striking wedding mandap, where the couple took the pheras. Situated near what appeared to be a pool, it was covered with greenery and featured a sea of dainty baby's breath.

Couple's official wedding pics

Parineeti and Raghav, who got engaged in May this year at Kapurthala House in Delhi, shared their first wedding photos on Monday via a joint Instagram post. It was captioned, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.”

What Parineeti and Raghav wore

Parineeti was dressed in a hand-embroidered Manish Malhotra lehenga that took 2500 hours to create. She paired her cream and champagne lehenga and matching bridal veil – which featured the groom's name, Raghav, in Devnagari script.

She completed her wedding look with minimal mehendi, muted makeup and flowy hair. Parineeti chose uncut diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding. Meanwhile, Raghav wore an ivory sherwani set and matching turban, paired with an embroidered stole.

