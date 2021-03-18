Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is

Parineeti Chopra is awaiting the release of her next, Saina. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and the latest pictures shared by Parineeti shows how she has almost nailed the part.

Sharing two pictures, one of Saina and one of her from the film, Parineeti wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled to be able to do THIS as an actor once in my life. #SainaXParineeti."

While there were many who praised Parineeti for her efforts, some also expressed their disappointment with the mole sported by the actor. A Twitter user commented, "Whats with director and make up artist,... I mean the mole on Saina's face is so small, and Parineeti. Itna ganda change kyu (why such a bad change)." Another reacted, "Why such a big mole !!" One more wrote in Hindi, "Isn't the mole on the face too big?"

Earlier, Saina had hailed the film teaser and had commented on Parineeti's look as her younger avatar. She had shared a screenshot of Parineeti as a younger Saina in a still form the teaser and written, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."

Parineeti had dropped the trailer of the sports-drama on International Women's Day. The nearly two-minute-long trailer showed how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreamed about becoming the world's no 1 badminton player, and how her parents helped her out in fulfilling her dream. The trailer then shifts its focus on highlighting the hardships she faced, before getting back into the game with full force and proving herself to be an outstanding player.

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26.

Parineeti recently unveiled the song Parinda from the forthcoming biopic and called it her workout song. The song shows Parineeti training vigorously on the tennis court and going through intense work out sessions with Manav Kaul who essays the role of Saina's trainer in the film.