Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pray at Golden Temple ahead of wedding preparations. See pics

Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar Saturday morning. The two were twinning in white and were seen with folded hands while walking in the temple premises. The two got engaged in May and are currently prepping for their wedding this year. Also read: Parineeti Chopra wipes her father's tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha in more inside pics Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Pallav Paliwal)

Parineeti wore a white kurta salwar and covered her head with her dupatta. Raghav was in a white kurta-pyjama with a grey Nehru jacket and covered his head with an orange cloth inside the temple. The couple was earlier spotted upon arrival at the Amritsar airport.

Sharing a picture from the Golden Temple, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88 Vaahe Guru da Khalsa Vaahe Guru di fateh.”

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement

Raghav and Parineeti had exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their close family members and several high-profile guests. Priyanka Chopra had flown down to Delhi for the ceremony which also had Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram and many others in attendance.

Parineeti had revealed more about their love story while sharing pictures from the engagement ceremony on Instagram. She wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing!"

Couple to wed in Udaipur

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

Parineeti's upcoming film

Parineeti will now be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. They were shot dead in stark daylight before they were to perform at an event. Chamkila was just 27 at the time of his death.

