Parineeti Chopra's wedding designer shares inside look at how Delhi's Kapurthala House was decked up for her engagement

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. The ceremony was held in Kapurthala House in New Delhi with the couple's closest friends and family in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra. For the occasion, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding designer gave them the most Instagrammable engagement decor. On Wednesday, the designer's company shared more inside pictures of Parineeti and Raghav's beautiful engagement venue. Also read: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai after engagement with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement guest list was scaled down to just close family members and friends, but the same cannot be said about the decor though. For the event, the venue – Kapurthala House – served as the perfect backdrop, it was decorated lavishly, but with a homely appeal.

From the styling of the creepers on the old columns of the beautiful white building to a low-seating so friends and family could lounge and be comfortable, new photos shared by The Wedding Design Company give more insight into the thoughtful decor Parineeti and Raghav chose for their special day.

Parineeti and Raghav's decor brief was simple

Founded in 2005 by Vandana Mohan, The Wedding Design Company, has envisioned unforgettable weddings all around the world, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's stunning Lake Como nuptials. In a recent Instagram post, Vandana dished details about Parineeti and Raghav's engagement decor.

She said, “The styling for this special day was done like I would do up corners of my home. It had to be easy, yet curated, with a thought behind it. Not just some things put together (sometimes we do that to make a pretty picture). This was their (Parineeti and Raghav's) brief."

Romantic details were added to the decor

There were lots and lots of vases, potted plants, books. White flowers with greenery added that touch of romance to the venue. There was also a fountain that was used as a centre-point. Vandana said," The sound of water added to the calm and serenity we wanted to create."

Vandana added that although frames usually have personal pictures of the couple, Parineeti and Raghav did not want the decor to be about them, so the designer chose images of places close to their heart. She said, “London was where they met, and Punjab that truly has their heart.”

