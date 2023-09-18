Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding celebrations to begin with cricket match in Delhi before families head to Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will marry in Rajasthan in a few days. However, as per a new report by ETimes, the actor and Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will likely kickstart their wedding celebrations with a cricket match that will take place in Delhi. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav are set to marry in Udaipur on September 24. Also read: Raghav Chadha says meeting Parineeti Chopra for the first time was ‘magical’

Chopras vs Chadhas cricket match

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to begin their wedding celebrations in Delhi.

“There are a lot of fun activities planned for the guests, activities planned for the guests, and one of them is a cricket match. So, it will be really exciting as it will be a Chopras versus Chadhas cricket match. Their friends are also going to join in the fun activity," ETimes reported quoting a source. Adding that after the cricket match in Delhi, the families will head to Udaipur for the wedding festivities.

Actor Parineeti Chopra with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June. (File Photo/ ANI)

Parineeti in Delhi for wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra recently reached Delhi to begin her wedding celebrations with fiancé Raghav Chadha. On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader came to receive Parineeti at the Delhi airport and the two were twinning in blue shirts. The two and their families are currently in Delhi for the the Sikh pre-wedding functions, which include an ardaas and kirtan.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

A source had recently told Hindustan Times, “The wedding festivities are set to start in Delhi on September 17 with ardaas and shabad kirtan, which will be followed with some intimate get-togethers for the close family members. Following which the whole family along with the bride and groom will head to Udaipur for the grand wedding.”

Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding card had also surfaced online. According to which, the couple will tie the knot in a wedding ceremony during the day at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. It will be followed by a reception.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at their engagement in May. (File Photo)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The two never publicly spoke about their relationship, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years. In the last few weeks leading up to their engagement, the two were spotted together on several occasions – from being photographed at Delhi and Mumbai airports to watching an IPL match in Mohali.

