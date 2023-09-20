Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: First pics of bride and groom from ardas ceremony are here

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in pink in the first pictures from one of her many pre-wedding ceremonies. On Wednesday, photos from her ardas ceremony made their way online. One of them showed her and to-be husband, politician Raghav Chadha posing with some guests. (Also read: Will Nick Jonas skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur for this reason?)

Pari and Raghav's looks

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married soon.

Parineeti wore a blush pink suit with chandelier earrings and sequined chunni. She tied her hair in a half-tie and wore a scarf on her head too. Raghav complemented her perfectly in his own pink-beige outfit. The couple held hands and smiled while posing with some friends or relatives.

Another picture showed them sitting on a mat for the prayer ceremony. They were surrounded by their family as everyone listened to the prayers.

Previously, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Their journey so far

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for wedding in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan. It is not known whether Priyanka and Nick will join the wedding celebrations soon. Priyanka is still in LA with her daughter and Nick.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports.

