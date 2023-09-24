Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Couple to tie knot today in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The actor and the AAP leader are all set to tie the knot on Sunday. The main wedding is scheduled to take place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Some rituals are scheduled at The Taj Lake Palace. Several family members, friends and politicians have reached Udaipur to take part in the royal wedding.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot on Sunday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached Udaipur Saturday evening and will be part of Raghav Chadha's baaraat on Sunday. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh is also among the guests from the groom's side.

Meanwhile, Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra is still in the US. She or her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti have not reached India yet. They seem to be skipping the wedding. Priyanka had wished Parineeti on Instagram, hinting that she may not be present to witness the latter's nuptials.

Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for several years and had got engaged at Raghav's Kapurthala House in Delhi in May. Priyanka had flown to Delhi for the same. She also took part in rituals reserved for the bride's sister.

Here are all the live updates from the royal wedding: