Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra reveals how she went from being Anushka Sharma's PR to her co-star in 3 months
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra reveals how she went from being Anushka Sharma's PR to her co-star in 3 months

Parineeti Chopra was a public relations consultant for Yash Raj Films before she was brought on board as an actor for Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma starred together in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Actor Parineeti Chopra held an Instagram AMA session on Wednesday and a fan asked her an interesting question about her equation with Anushka Sharma. Parineeti and Anushka worked together on Parineeti's debut movie, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Responding to the question, Parineeti talked about how she earlier used to work as Anushka's public relations manager before starring with her in the movie. "I went from handling her interviews for Band Baaja Baarat to becoming her co-star in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl within 3 months. So cool na? Have always looked up to her since that time @anushkasharma," Parineeti wrote.

Parineeti's response during her chat with fans on Instagram.

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl also starred Ranveer Singh, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma. Ranveer played a con artist who duped three women of their money under pretense of being in love with them. The women then come together to seek revenge and hire Anushka's character to make Ricky fall in love with her and break his heart.

Parineeti used to work for Yash Raj Films before she got her big break as an actor. Her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra was the one who introduced Parineeti to the marketing department of the film studios. The director Maneesh Sharma decided to give her a three-film deal with YRF and Parineeti was brought onboard Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gorges on '8 rotis' at dinner with Gurinder Chadha, calls herself 'homesick desi'

In 2011, Priyanka had told the media about Parineeti joining the film industry. "She works with YRF's marketing department. In fact, she worked as PR for my film (Pyar Impossible) with YRF," said Priyanka.

Anushka's last release was 2018's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film did not perform well at the box office and Anushka has not announced her next film since. She did, however, co-produce two successful projects--Bulbbul and Pataal Lok.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parineeti chopra priyanka chopra anushka sharma

Related Stories

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says she 'didn't shower for two days' for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar scene: 'Came to set in filth'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:34 AM IST
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra reveals she 'wanted to work with Ranbir Kapoor for a long time': 'I’m excited'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter

Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP