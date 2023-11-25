Parineeti Chopra warns fan clubs against putting out her fake quotes praising other artists: ‘I am watching you’

Parineeti Chopra has taken offence to fan clubs of other artists putting out fake quotes attributed to her in favour of the artists they represent. She warned that she'd take action against the said fan clubs, without specifying the context. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra can't take eyes off Raghav Chadha as they celebrate first Diwali together at home. See pics)

What Parineeti said

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to pen a note warning the fan clubs. She wrote, “I am seeing fan clubs put out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching, and will be reporting you. Also - get your facts checked first! A little Googling never hurt anyone (smile emoji).”

The context of the artists or the fan clubs Parineeti referred to is still unclear.

Parineeti first choice for Animal

Parineeti was initially signed for the role of Geetanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster film Animal. However, once she opted out of the movie, Rashmika Mandanna stepped in. She'll be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor.

What's Parineeti upto?

Parineeti will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's period musical Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the titular role of the popular Punjabi singer. She was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Tinu Suresh Desai's survival drama Mission Raniganj, which relased in cinemas last month.

Parineeti recently got married to her boyfriend and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in September. They reportedly met when they were studying in London and rekindled their romance last year. Parineeti's choice of wedding attire included motifs of a cafe and other locations of the city the couple used to frequent during their dating days. The sari was designed by Manish Malhotra.

