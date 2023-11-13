Parineeti Chopra can't take eyes off Raghav Chadha as they celebrate first Diwali together at home. See pics

Parineeti Chopra has shared a bunch of beautiful pictures from her first Diwali with husband Raghav Chadha since their wedding in September. The actor and the politician complemented each other well in black and red outfits as they celebrated the festival of lights at home. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra shares unseen romantic pics with Raghav Chadha on his birthday: ‘You’re the best gift God has given me’) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated first Diwali after marriage.

The perfect pics

In the first picture, Parineeti is gazing at Raghav Chadha's face as he looks at the camera. She is in a red, shimmery saree with a full-sleeves blouse and he is in a black kurta with black-red dupatta. A second picture shows them sitting on the floor next to a large, ornate tub of water, diyas and flowers.

The final picture shows Parineeti planting a kiss on Raghav's face as he smiled bright. She captioned the photo, “My home.”

A person commented on Parineeti's post, “My God he is the most gorgeous man alive.” Another wrote, “May God bless you both.” A fan also wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wowwww.”

The dreamy wedding

Parineeti and Raghav, who is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, got married in Udaipur in the presence of only the closest family members and friends. Among those who attended the wedding were Parineeti's BFF, tennis ace Sania Mirza and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Raghav's seniors in the party, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann were also in attendance. Parineeti's superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra did not attend the wedding.

Raghav's birthday wishes

Recently on Raghav's birthday, Parineeti shared a string of pictures with Raghav which she captioned, "You're the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You're a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back."

Her mother also wrote for Raghav, "We prayed to God to bless us so he gave us you....The biggest blessing of all. Thank you for coming into our lives and enriching it. Thank you for being you and for giving us a family we can fondly call our own. We celebrate you today and every single day and love you so much. Be happy and blessed always. We are so thrilled to be able to call you our son. Your quiet strength, your amazing mind, your wit and humour and your endearing smile had us from the day we met you !!!"

Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

