Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan set to return to big screen with vengeance

Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today. And the actor is ready to raise the stakes of the box-office game, with more than ₹1,000 crore riding on his shoulders. Industry insiders feel the coming year is important for Khan on the work front.

“It is a very crucial year. His last release was in 2018. There were cameos in Brahmāstra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is returning after five years on the big screen with a full fledged role this year, starting with Pathaan followed by Jawan and Dunki,” says trade expert Taran Adarsh.

He adds, “At the time of Brahmāstra, people loved his cameo, which shows the anticipation that has built. There is a lot of money riding on him. He is coming back with a vengeance… Panch saal se kuch nahi aaya, aur ek saal mein 3 films aengi. For the fans, it is a chappar phaad ke moment”.

Echoing the same sentiment, producer and trade pundit Girish Johar says, “Even though the official budget is not out, the total of the three films will come around ₹1000 crore, because these are big scale films. And the expectation is that he will create havoc at the box office… He is a very intelligent businessman and a creative mind, I am sure he has made a very calculated move, which will pay off”.

Now, he has two action films -- Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki ready for release next year.

Here, Adarsh mentions, “He has targeted the right period for release as well. Except for June for Jawan, the remaining two will be released during festivals. It is a great year for SRK, but everything depends on the content as well”.

Writer Kanika Dhillon, who has co-written Dunki, is happy that the “king will be back” on screen. “With Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, the coming year belongs to Shah Rukh Khan! We all have been waiting very eagerly to see him on screen and he does have a treat in store for all his fans. And Dunki is super special to me,” she says, adding, “On account of his birthday, I really wish Shah Rukh sir the best year at the movies ever! With this massive movie line-up finally 2023 all Shah Rukh lovers can gleefully say -- the king is back!

When it comes to Shah Rukh, the actor took the small screen route to come into showbiz, and burst onto the scene with his appeal lying in his nonchalance. He made his mark as an anti-hero before embarking on a journey of getting the title of ‘King of Romance’. His fans still remember him for his trademark arms-wide-open pose.

Shah Rukh has never shied away from experimenting with a new concept or a story. This time, he is doing it by teaming up with a South Indian maker Atlee and diving into the Hirani world of emotions and drama.

“Like always, he has tried to give his fans something different. The buzz is so high among the fans right now. In fact, the trade market is also buzzing with excitement to see him on screen. The stakes might be high for him, but the belief is that he will shatter it all and make moolah,” says trade expert Atul Mohan.

When it comes to brand Shah Rukh, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar mentions that it is intact, and not dependent on any film’s fate.

“SRK has got so many things going right for him, outside of his acting career. He has nothing to worry about. Because he doesn’t ever get worried about or need to get desparte, his brand will suffice,” Kakkar.

That’s also because his image as King of Romance continues to live in the hearts and minds of the audience.

“His image of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still stuck with people. He is the highest scoring romantic hero in the industry. Even though he has tried to become an action hero, he is still considered to be a romantic hero. He remains to be the king of romance. And he will have a longer life as an actor and a brand,” Kakkar concludes.