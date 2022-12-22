Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone dance into your hearts. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the second song from his upcoming movie, Pathaan. Titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, it also features Deepika Padukone. The film's first song to release was Besharam Rang, which created quite the controversy all across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song is shot in picturesque European locations and features a bunch of outfit changes and a catchy Western tune. It is sung by Arijit Singh. The song shows Shah Rukh and Deepika dancing together with a few background dancers. Shah Rukh is in a rugged look while Deepika looks glam

Talking about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music in my films have always been well reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I'm very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying from their pockets to come and watch the films we make. 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is a song that I'm very proud of and extremely confident about. I think the audience will find it irresistible," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besharam Rang evoked a controversy with several BJP leaders expressing anger over the use of the colour saffron in Deepika Padukone's costume. Some clerics in Madhya Pradesh were also left fuming over the film's title and sought a ban on the film's release.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON