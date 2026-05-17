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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film shows spike; collects over 9 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: How Mudassar Aziz's Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer is faring.

May 17, 2026 07:47 am IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Mudassar Aziz’s Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in theatres on Friday. In its two days of release, the film has yet to collect 10 crore, but after a slow start, it has shown a decent spike on its second day.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh star in it.(PTI)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected 5.75 crore net in India on Saturday from 6717 shows with a 16% occupancy rate. While these numbers aren’t great, the film showed a decent spike from its opening. On Friday, the comedy drama collected 4 crore net from 6822 shows with a 12% occupancy. The film’s domestic total now stands at 9.75 crore net in India, and it has collected 13.70 crore worldwide since its release.

These numbers are low compared to those of the first film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The 2019 predecessor Pati Patni Aur Woh had collected 9.1 crore on its opening day and 12.33 crore on its second day. The film had a domestic total of 84.56 crore net, and it remains to be seen if the spiritual sequel will surpass those numbers. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do still has one more day to show improvement before the weekdays are expected to show a dip in numbers.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

 
ayushmann khurrana
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