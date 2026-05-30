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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana film crosses 50 crore, set to recover budget

The romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, continues to perform well at the box office, nearing ₹60 crore in its third week.

May 30, 2026 03:34 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is proving that strong word of mouth and family audiences can still keep a film alive at the box office. Backed by T-Series and BR Studios, the romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi has maintained a surprisingly stable theatrical run despite increasing competition and limited screen space. The film has now completed 15 days in theatres and is inching closer to the 60 crore mark at the global box office.

Strong hold in the third week

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer crosses 50 crore.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film earned a net collection of 1.25 crore on its third Friday across 2,458 shows nationwide as per Sacnilk. With this, the domestic net collection currently stands at 43.20 crore, while the domestic gross has reached 51.26 crore.

The overseas market has also remained fairly consistent, contributing around 7.65 crore so far. Combined together, the film’s worldwide gross total now stands at 58.91 crore, bringing it extremely close to the 60 crore milestone. The film is made on a reported budget of around 60 crore.

What is the film about?

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a well-meaning but increasingly overwhelmed man trapped in a series of misunderstandings involving multiple women and family chaos. During the trailer launch, Ayushmann had clarified that the film does not promote infidelity and described it as just a comedy of errors. At the event, he addressed the film’s storyline, emphasising that it does not endorse infidelity.

The road ahead, however, may not remain easy. Entering its third week, the film is now competing with newer releases, including Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, along with major Hollywood releases like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The growing competition has already reduced the film’s overall show count and screen availability.

 
ayushmann khurana sara ali khan rakul preet singh
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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