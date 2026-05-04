'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do doesn't promote infidelity': Ayushmann Khurrana calls it family film, his character 'green flag'

Ever since the teaser of the upcoming romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do launched last month, many viewers complained the film was ‘glorifying’ or ‘promoting’ infidelity. But at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Saturday, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana defended the film, claiming it is designed as a wholesome family entertainer.

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do does not promote infidelity’

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was launched at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the presence of director Mudassar Aziz and actors Ayushmann, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

While responding to a question about the film's storyline, Ayushmann told reporters present there, He said, “Yeh film inn charon ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka...he is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral compass bilkul correct hai. (This film is about what's happening between these four characters. At the same time, I think my role, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag; his moral compass is absolutely correct.) We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There is nothing like that at all).”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘This is a family film’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘This is a family film’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor added that as a husband and father, he is conscious about working in films that the whole family can watch together, adding that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also falls in that bracket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added that as a husband and father, he is conscious about working in films that the whole family can watch together, adding that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also falls in that bracket. {{/usCountry}}

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“Being a family man, I feel that I should make a film that my kids can watch. In fact, I took my kids to this edit. They really loved it. So, that's my barometer. A benchmark is set there. If the kids like the film, it becomes like a wholesome family film. And Pati Patni Aur Wo Do is the same film. Where everyone will enjoy it. It will be fun. It will be a good, fun comedy film,” he added.

All about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. That film was itself a remake of the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar.

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The sequel also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal parts. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios. It is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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