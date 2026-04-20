Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi add chaos to Ayushmann Khurrana's pativerse

After Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The makers of the film have finally released the teaser, giving a glimpse into Ayushmann navigating triple chaos in the 'pativerse' with Vijay Raaz adding to the confusion and chaos.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana leads the chaotic journey with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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On Monday, T-Series shared the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The teaser opened with a voiceover talking about how everything changes in the world except for "patiyon ki fitrat". The video then shows Ayushmann being mesmerised by someone who came to meet him at the office. Cut to Vijay Raaz, a cop, talking to Ayushmann and saying, "Kya toh luck paaye ho yaar, ek dost ke saath pakade gaye, dusri dost chudane chali aayi aur yeh teesri, dost hi hai naa? (Wow, you’ve got quite the luck—caught with one friend, another friend showed up to get you out of trouble, and this third one… she’s a friend too, right?)"

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{{^usCountry}} The teaser further calls it, patiyon ka universe (pativerse) and shows Ayushmann romancing Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. The video also shows him navigating the chaos and ending up in a dangerous situation with all four of them tied together. Sharing the teaser, the makers captioned, "Samay sab kuch badal deta hai…par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi 😬 Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey…is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath! (Time changes everything…but even it can’t control a husband’s nature. Prajapati Pandey is coming…this time with his wife and the other woman)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser further calls it, patiyon ka universe (pativerse) and shows Ayushmann romancing Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. The video also shows him navigating the chaos and ending up in a dangerous situation with all four of them tied together. Sharing the teaser, the makers captioned, "Samay sab kuch badal deta hai…par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi 😬 Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey…is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath! (Time changes everything…but even it can’t control a husband’s nature. Prajapati Pandey is coming…this time with his wife and the other woman)." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans expressed excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, "Bollywood needed this kind of fresh chaos again." Another commented, "Mazza aane waala hai (It's going to be fun)." Another wrote, "Perfect sequel." Another fan commented, "This track looks fun." While some even expressed disappointment and wrote, "doesn't even look remotely funny." Another commented, "This looks like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3." About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans expressed excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, "Bollywood needed this kind of fresh chaos again." Another commented, "Mazza aane waala hai (It's going to be fun)." Another wrote, "Perfect sequel." Another fan commented, "This track looks fun." While some even expressed disappointment and wrote, "doesn't even look remotely funny." Another commented, "This looks like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3." About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do {{/usCountry}}

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The spiritual sequel stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vasistha, Guneet Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma and Deepika Amin in supporting roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The romantic comedy drama is all set to hit the big screen on 15th May 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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