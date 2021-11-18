Patralekhaa giggles as photographer calls her ‘bhabhiji’ during first appearance with Rajkummar Rao after wedding, watch

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night. They were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport and posing for pictures. He was dressed in a loose white shirt and white pants, while she wore a red saree. Her minimalist mangalsutra also grabbed eyeballs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the couple smiled for the paparazzi, one photographer tried to get Patralekhaa’s attention by calling her ‘bhabhiji’. She looked at Rajkummar, repeated the word, and burst out laughing.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who were in a relationship for more than a decade, tied the knot in Chandigarh on Monday. The wedding took place at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort and was attended by Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Zeeshan Ayyub and others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the happy news, Rajkummar shared a couple of candid pictures from his wedding with Patralekhaa and wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever... and beyond.”

Patralekhaa, too, shared a similar post and said that ‘there is no greater feeling than to be (Rajkummar’s) wife’. Her wedding veil also contained a declaration of her love for him, a Bengali inscription, which roughly translates to, “I surrender to you my soul filled with love.”

Also see: Patralekhaa’s wedding veil has a romantic declaration of her love for Rajkummar Rao. Did you see it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also hosted a reception in Chandigarh, which was attended by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He took to Twitter to share a picture with the couple from the function and congratulate them.

Incidentally, Rajkummar was smitten by Patralekhaa even before they met. Last month, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed that before he met her, he watched an advertisement of hers and thought to himself, “Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye (She is so adorable, she is marriage material).”