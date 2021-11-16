Patralekhaa’s wedding veil has a romantic declaration of her love for Rajkummar Rao. Did you see it?

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh on Monday after being in a relationship for over a decade. Patralekhaa wore a saree with an embroidered veil, containing a declaration of her love for Rajkummar. It was inscribed with a Bengali verse: “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam (I give to you my soul filled with love).”

The official Instagram page of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee wrote, “Congratulations Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao! Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride @patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day.” She also wore jewellery from his collection.

Rajkummar posted a couple of pictures from his wedding with Patralekhaa on Monday and called her his ‘everything’ - soulmate, best friend and family. She also shared photos from the nuptials with a similar message.

Congratulatory messages poured in from a host of their industry colleagues, including actors Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sonam Kapoor.

After the wedding, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had a small wedding reception, which was attended by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, among others. Sharing a picture with the newlyweds, he wrote, “Attended the wedding ceremony of Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, blessed the bride and groom for a successful married life.”

Last month, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar said that when they first met, Patralekhaa thought he was a ‘neech aadmi (cheap man)’, just like his character in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He also revealed that before he met her, he watched an advertisement of hers and thought to himself, “Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye (She is so adorable, she is marriage material).”