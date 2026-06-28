Payal Gaming tears up recalling deepfake controversy on Alliance: 'Bolne mein bhi sharam aa rahi...'

Gaming influencer Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, teared up while recalling how last year's deepfake controversy deeply disturbed her. She opened up about the ordeal on the reality show The Alliance. During a conversation with Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa and the other contestants, she spoke about the controversy and the impact of the social media trolling she had to endure.

'They mocked my image'

Payal Dhare spoke her deepfake controversy on The Alliance.

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She said, “People are so sensitive now. Koi ek word bhi aapke against ja sakta hai. Mujhe bolne mein bhi sharam aa rahi hai ki log itna hadd tak gir sakte hain (Even a single word can be used against you. I feel ashamed to even speak about how low people can stoop) When they see a person growing. They mocked my image; they made a deepfake video of me. I mean…”

Payal broke down in tears and shared that she had fought back, and that those responsible were now behind bars. Nikhil consoled her and said, “It is tough being a girl because you get ridiculous attention, which is unnecessary. Your work is on the internet, so you have to develop a thicker skin. You cannot fight back with idiots."

What was Payal Gaming's deepfake controversy?

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{{^usCountry}} Payal Gaming was at the centre of attention last year when an intimate video went viral on social media, with many claiming that the woman seen in the clip was Payal Gaming, despite having no proof to support the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Payal Gaming was at the centre of attention last year when an intimate video went viral on social media, with many claiming that the woman seen in the clip was Payal Gaming, despite having no proof to support the claim. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department, conducted a forensic examination and found that the clip had been morphed using artificial intelligence. It was revealed that the video had been created using AI-based deepfake technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department, conducted a forensic examination and found that the clip had been morphed using artificial intelligence. It was revealed that the video had been created using AI-based deepfake technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans react {{/usCountry}}

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A fan shared Payal's clip from the show on social media and called for action against deepfakes. He wrote, "No one deserves to have their identity, dignity, or mental peace stolen in the name of technology. AI is a powerful tool, but in the wrong hands, it can destroy lives. It’s time for stricter laws against deepfakes and stronger protection for victims. Behind every viral clip is a real human being with real emotions."

Another fan wrote, "It takes courage to speak about such painful experiences. No one should have their dignity stolen because of someone else's misuse of technology."

Who is Payal Gaming?

Popularly known as Payal Gaming, Payal Dhare is one of India's most popular female gaming creators. She is a content creator and streamer with S8UL Esports and is best known for streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Over the years, she has built a massive fan following within the Indian gaming community.

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