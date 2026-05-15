Get to know... Payal Dhare

Currently I am: Playing Battlegrounds Mobile India, and probably in the middle of another gaming video. Payal Dhare says facing online hate and negativity about her looks and gameplay made her stronger.

High point in life: Winning Streamer of the Year at the MOBIES Awards in 2024.

Low point in life: Facing online hate and negativity about my looks and gameplay. It made me mentally stronger and more confident.

On my playlist: Water, by Tyla; Espresso, by Sabrina Carpenter; Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez.

One thing I would never buy: A private jet.

Today I’m craving: Thali with aamras.

The last thing I ordered online: Clothes.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t overthink, just start. Everything works out when you are consistent.

My favourite subject in school: Maths.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty.

My secret skill: I can connect with people instantly and make them feel comfortable. Whether it’s on camera or in real life.

A magic tool I wish I had: Something to pause time, so I can get everything done without feeling rushed.

My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up late as a kid, watching cartoons on TV, enjoying a special home-cooked lunch and zero stress.

My plans for next Sunday: No idea. Everything’s unpredictable right now, but in a good way.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Chris Pratt. It felt unreal.

My favourite bad habit: Staying up late scrolling, even when I know I shouldn’t.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Relive my early content days, just to see how far I’ve come.

From HT Brunch, May 16, 2026

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