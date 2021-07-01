Payal Ghosh on going off Twitter: I just want to avoid all the negativity, it made my life hell

A couple of months ago, actor Payal Ghosh was using Twitter to help people amid the second wave of Covid-19. But, it seems that the toxic streak of social media is back, something which has forced the actor to take a break from the platform.

“I just want to avoid all the negativity. I have been on and off Twitter in the last month, and I am in a much happy zone,” she admits and adds, “I just don’t want these negative vibes. It made my life hell. There is so much bad vibes. After I started ignoring Twitter, I felt so good.”

Being a part of politics is also one of the reasons why the 31-year-old thinks she is subjected to harsh comments and hate.

“I look at myself less of a politician and more as a social worker. But, people always want to create a negativity about my political allegiance,”she notes, asserting, “There is difference of opinion and sometimes that takes such an ugly turn that it become out of control. People bring communal and political angles in their comments about me. I felt that it was too much.”

Ghosh says that now she does not want to think about all the trolling that happens.

“I just don’t care about what’s going on and what’s been said about me. I don’t want to involve myself. As a politician, we get so much hatred for nothing,” shares the actor, who is the vice-president of the women’s wing of the Republican Party of India.

The actor continues that with so much “trolling and abusing”, one cannot talk about things that they really want to.

“Different groups will attack you and you can’t do anything. There too much of mental pressure. Even if I don’t deactivate my account, I will not be active for sure. I want a detox,” concludes Ghosh.