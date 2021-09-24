Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Payal Ghosh: Won’t take any action against the attackers
bollywood

Payal Ghosh: Won’t take any action against the attackers

The actor opens on the recent incident when she was attacked by a few masked men; adds that she won’t let the mishap deter her spirits
By Titas Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Payal Ghosh questions the laws pertaining to women safety (Instagram/iampayalghosh)

Payal Ghosh was recently attacked by a few masked men, when she stepped out to purchase medicines at night. Taking to social media, the actress said that when she was getting into her car, she was attacked with a rod and the men had a bottle in their hand that she suspected was acid. She escaped the situation with a mild injury.

“I don’t know if it was a planned attack. I couldn’t figure that out. I was so scared that I left immediately. I have a minor injury on my left hand. The swelling is healing,” she tells us.

Though Ghosh believes that Mumbai is a relatively safer city for women, she questions the laws pertaining to their safety. “Mumbai is a safe place. I’ve been living here for the past 10 years and I’d never faced anything (before this incident). I’ve often driven to Carter Road to have coffee at one in the morning. I don’t know what happened that day. Maybe they were fighting among themselves and I happened to be in the middle of it,” she says, ruing, “Women’s safety is a myth. We aren’t safe anywhere. The laws for women’s safety are of no use.”

RELATED STORIES

The actor won’t let the incident deter her spirit, as she shares, “It scared me earlier. I’m trying to come out of it. I need to be brave. Women, in general, need to be brave. They shouldn’t be afraid and stop living their lives.”

Though she had talked about filing an FIR earlier, she now plans on moving over the mishap. “I’m focusing on my work currently and I’m taking every precaution to stay safe. Taking any action isn’t on my mind right now,” Ghosh ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When an angry Sunil Dutt shouted at Sanjay Dutt for eating on the sets of Rocky

4

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh return from their beach vacay

Divya Dutta: Heartening to see people getting fully vaccinated

Gauri Khan takes fans on a tour of the swanky Trump Tower apartment she designed
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP