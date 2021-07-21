Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pinch 2: Salman Khan denies having wife named Noor, a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai
bollywood

Pinch 2: Salman Khan denies having wife named Noor, a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Salman Khan appeared as a guest on his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show and fielded some strongly-worded mean comments.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Salman Khan on Arbaaz Khan's show, Pinch 2.

Actor Salman Khan appeared as a guest on the season two premiere of his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, which aired on Wednesday. The show's format sees Arbaaz hurl mean tweets at his guest, to spark a reaction in them.

Arbaaz Khan admitted that the majority of comments on social media are positive, but a handful of them are excessively mean. One of them, presumably posted last year, suggested that Salman Khan has a secret family in Dubai, including a wife and a 17-year-old daughter.

The comment read, "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? All of India knows you're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How much longer will you try to fool us)?"

Salman was taken aback at first. "This is for who?" he said. When Arbaaz assured him that the comment had indeed been directed at him, Salman said in Hindi, "These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live)."

Also read: Somy Ali says not being in touch with Salman Khan is healthier for her: 'Don't know how many girlfriends...'

Other guests on Pinch season 2 include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. In a statement, Arbaaz said that the second season of Pinch is ‘bigger and bolder’. He also said in an interview that it was a deliberate decision to not involve Salman in the first season, as he wanted the show to succeed on its own terms before inviting him on.

Topics
salman khan arbaaz khan show arbaaz khan

