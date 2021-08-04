Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called 'bikini babe' by Ram Gopal Varma
bollywood

Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called 'bikini babe' by Ram Gopal Varma

Tiger Shroff responded to mean-spirited comments made against him by Ram Gopal Varma, in an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of Bollywood's most bankable action stars.

Tiger Shroff in the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, took on his trolls, one of whom was none other than filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. On Pinch, which is currently in its second season, Arbaaz Khan puts celebrities in the corner by reading mean comments at them.

Tiger Shroff said that even before his first film released, he was compared unfavourably to his father, Jackie Shroff, and had to brave comments directed at his appearance.

Ram Gopal Varma in a series of tweets called Tiger a 'bikini babe' and wrote that he should learn 'machoism' from his father. "No one can match up to Bhidu, except Bhaijaan (Salman Khan). Tough to match up to Bruce Lee also, so sir, I think you're absolutely right," Tiger said.

Tiger admitted that he'd received a lot of hate surrounding his looks early in his career. He said in Hindi, "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths." One troll said, "Aapke paas sab kuch hai, bas daadi nahi hai (You have everything, except a beard)," to which Tiger pointed at his bearded face, and said, "Yeh kya hai bhai (What's this, then)'?"

"If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me," he said.

Also read: Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called a 'heroine', has Salman Khan-style response to question about virginity

The second season of Pinch premiered with Salman Khan as the guest. The second episode featured actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Others waiting in the wings include Ananya Panday and Farah Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff ram gopal varma arbaaz khan jackie shroff salman khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called a 'heroine', has Salman Khan-style response to question about virginity

PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:34 PM IST
bollywood

Kriti Sanon says her male friends feel if Tiger Shroff can draw audiences, 'his remuneration should be more'

UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 05:14 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen exchanges shirt with opponent

Mumbai Police uses Khali’s video involving a helmet to convey this message

This stop motion video of a 'pizza' being made with wool is incredible. Watch

Listen to ‘13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video shared by Nasa
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP