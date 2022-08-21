'Pitted against mediocre work': Kangana Ranaut is miffed at being nominated for Best Actress with Vidya Balan and others

Kangana Ranaut is continuing to speak against Filmfare Awards through her Instagram account. In her latest post, Kangana not only took aim at Filmfare Awards but also at her contemporaries who are nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role alongside her. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards after they send her an invite)

In the post, Kangana accused Filmfare of asking her to perform at the ceremony in exchange for an award. “Back in 2013, Filmfare clearly told me that if I don't attend their award show or dance on the stage, I won't get awards and I made clear to them back in 2013 that I will never attend anything which is morally deprived and unethical,” she wrote.

Kangana's post.

Kangana also called those nominated alongside her ‘mediocre’. "So when they know I won't attend and as a policy they won't give awards to those who don't attend so why nominations?? Making desperate blackmailing calls to attend awards after pitted against mediocre work… what is the purpose of all this," she asked. This year, Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Vidya Balan (Jalsa), Taapsee Pannu (Rashmi Rocket), Kiara Advani (Shershah), Vidya Balan (Sherni), Parineeti Chopra (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) and Kangana Ranaut (Thalaivii) are nominated in the Best Actress in Leading Role Category for the 67th Filmfare Awards.

Earlier in the day, Kangana had said that she would sue the awards show. “I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks,” she wrote.

