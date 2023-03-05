Piyush Mishra says he was sexually abused in 7th standard by a female relative: 'I wanted to hide...'

Veteran actor Piyush Mishra opened up about a traumatic incident from his early life, when he was sexually assaulted by a female relative, some 50 years ago. The incident happened when he was in the seventh standard. Piyush had referred to this incident in his autobiographical novel Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. (Also read: Piyush Mishra says South Indian directors are more intelligent, talks about Bollywood's 'foolishness')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview with PTI, Piyush Mishra said that although the incident left a deep impact on his life, he never wanted to take 'revenge' from that person. He said, “Sex is such a healthy thing that your first encounter with it should be good, otherwise it scars you for life, it disturbs you for life. That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life and it took me a long time and several partners to come out of it. I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women, and some men who are now well established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody, or to hurt anyone.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His book narrates the decades-long journey into the Indian film industry and the numerous struggles and hardships that he faced along the way before getting recognition among audiences. "I wanted to write a novel for a long time, but now it is out of the way. I don't want to stay as a music director, neither do I want to sing. I don't want to just act... Now, I have film direction on my mind. That is something I want to explore. Let's see when that happens," the veteran actor said.

Known as an actor, singer, and composer, Piyush Mishra's autobiography is narrated through the character of Santap Trivedi, or Hamlet, as he was known in his alma mater, the National School of Drama (NSD). In the book, Piyush also talks about his interest in acting and theatre, where even though his father pressured him to pursue a career in medical science, he eventually dropped out and decided to join NSD at the age of 20. He is known for his work in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool (2004), Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal (2009) and most notably, Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, where he played the role of the narrator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON