Piyush Mishra says South Indian directors are more intelligent, talks about Bollywood's 'foolishness'

Actor Piyush Mishra praised film directors of the 'South Indian film industries' for being ‘more intelligent and innovative', and said that Bollywood filmmakers work on the 'same formula forever'. In a new interview, Piyush talked about how films like Pushpa: The Rise are 'typical of their genre' but is presented to the audience in a new way. (Also Read | Interview | Piyush Mishra says lyricists are unable to write nowadays: 'Saste mein kaam chala letein hain')

He also noted that Tamil and Malayalam are 'very old languages' and parts of 'very old cultures', which is why the filmmakers there 'research very well' on the 'detailing of their films'. On being asked whether films that can affect people's lives deeply are still being made, he replied that 'no such films are being made in North India'. However, he praised director Rajkumar Hirani and his film 3 Idiots calling it one of the exceptions.

In an interview with ANI, Piyush said, "Directors of South Indian film industries are more intelligent, have more IQ and are more innovative compared to us (Bollywood directors). It is our foolishness that we are working on the same formula forever. Films from South India like Pushpa are typical of their genre with lots of action, violence and flashy sequences but it is presented to the audience in a new way. I also worked in a South Indian film named Indian 2 with Shankar recently. In my first experience working with him, I realised how innovative he was. He presents the same concept in a variety of ways and represents the culture better."

Speaking about parallel cinema, Piyush said, "Commercial films mean art made for commerce. Hence, parallel films don't exist. Unless your films are entertaining a large mass of people, they cannot be called cinema and South Indian filmmakers know this." The actor also expressed his viewpoints about the recently emerging Boycott culture in India against films, calling it 'both right and wrong to an extent'.

Piyush is set to perform in Raipur as part of his Aarambh Hai Prachand concert series with a big band. He is also writing a book titled Tumhaari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra (What's your status Piyush Mishra?) which is an autobiographical novel set to come out on January 13, 2023.

