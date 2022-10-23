Interview | Piyush Mishra says lyricists are unable to write nowadays: 'Saste mein kaam chala letein hain'

Satish Munda’s directorial Chakki marks the reunion of Indian Ocean and Piyush Mishra. While the band lend their compositions, Piyush Mishra penned lyrics once again after their hit film Black Friday. Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean told Hindustan Times how the makers of the film approached them with the script about 5-6 years ago.

“We loved the script because we could find it relatable,” Rahul shared about the film which highlights the tiff between a small-town flour mill owner and a corrupt electricity board. When Indian Ocean came on board the film, Piyush Mishra happily agreed to be part of it too. Also read: Piyush Mishra wrote dialogues for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

“The only reason I agreed for Chakki is that Indian Ocean was taking care of the music. I enjoy working with them--no hassle— There are some of my lyrics which others can’t even speak. People often refuse to sing them and tell me ‘Koi acha word lao.’ Even when I worked with the band for Black Friday, the song lyrics were difficult for any traditional singers. I don't even want them,” candidly shared Piyush Mishra. Indian Ocean’s Himanshu Joshi chimed in, “I know about others but, even we are Piyush Ji's fans.”

The Indian Ocean and Piyush Mishra returned with their unmissable collaboration on the brink of a crucial moment in the Hindi music industry: the debate around remix culture. What adds to the situation is the audience’s sensitivity towards lyrics nowadays. When asked Rahul Ram, he said, “I have no problem with people remixing songs. It’s alright.”

“For example, American Pie is Don McLean’s song. After 20 years, Madonna sang it and people think it’s hers. The only difference is, in the west, the original writer gets money and credit. I don’t know if it’s the same here. But what’s the harm in singing someone else’s song? Puri music industry ek dussre k gaane gati hain.” He went on to explain, “A singer is singing a song composed by a composer. It gets identified as their song, but it isn’t. I will tell you even worse that happens especially on FM nowadays, some breezy RJ will say ‘Av suniya Salman Khan ka latest gaana.’ what Salman Khan has to do with the song? He didn’t sing; it has been filmed on him, for sure. So, it’s a star-based system.”

Agreeing with Rahul, Himanshu added, “If you are remaking anyone’s song with honesty, do it properly and acknowledge the original creator. There’s no harm in remixes. Coming to lyrics, good lyrics will last forever. A song remains evergreen because it’s a good song, whether you listen to it now or after 50-60 years.”

“Lyrics are not meant to be written but heard. Lyrics hum likhna bhul gayein hain. It’s the fault of the lyricists that we are not being able to write lyrics. Isko hum saste mein kaam chala letein hain. Saste mein gaane ban jata hain, saste mein suna jata hai and saste audience sunti hain. Lyrics don’t have to be heavy but politically correct for sound. Raj Shekhar is writing amazing lyrics these days. His song paracetamol is great; the word itself is artistic and awkward,” the actor-lyricist shared. He also cited an example of Kishore Kumar’s song Chil Chil Chilla Ke and asserted how lyrics are not always about deeper meaning but being apt for the song.

