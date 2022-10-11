PM Modi wishes for Amitabh Bachchan's long life on birthday; actor responds: Your words will be my source of inspiration

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11, and received a warm birthday wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response to PM Modi, the actor penned a note of gratitude in Hindi, which read, “Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am thankful for your wishes. Your blessing in the form of words, will always be my source of inspiration. Pranam (greetings).” Also read: Jaya Bachchan cheers up emotional Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tagged Amitabh and tweeted, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.”

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with warm birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan. From celebrities to fans, friends and loved ones, many people are sharing their fond memories with the actor. Filmmaker Karan Johar dedicated a heartfelt post for him, and wrote, "AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a legend , a Masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema… A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever …. I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room… There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours…."

“Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best – YOU,” shared actor Ajay Devgn. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan also posted pictures with him on the special day.

Amitabh was last seen in Goodbye, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He will next star in Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it will release on November 11.

