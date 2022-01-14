Hema Malini makes pongal at home while Esha Deol keeps family tradition alive, Dharmendra reacts. Watch

Hema Malini celebrated the harvest festival of Pongal with her family on Friday and shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram. As part of the celebrations, Hema prepared pongal (rice and lentil porridge)--traditionally made during the festival-- on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the pongal at home,” she captioned her photos from the kitchen, in which she could be seen posing for the camera. Hema also sported a smile as she checked the freshly prepared dish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's elder daughter, actor Esha Deol, also shared snippets of her Pongal celebrations at home. Like her mother, she too prepared the traditional dish for her family, especially for her daughters Radhya and Miraya. Esha shared a video of herself having fun in the kitchen while she could also be seen spending time with her daughters. Dharmendra wished her in the comments section, writing: “Happy Pongal," to which, Esha reciprocated.

“As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids and we all love screaming together ‘polgalo pongal’ as it’s being cooked," she wrote and for her fans, she added: “Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. Stay blessed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are also parents to daughter Ahana Deol. Dharmendra often shares glimpses of his life at his Lonavala farmhouse, where he currently lives. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Shabana Azmi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister comparing smooth roads to her cheeks: ‘I don’t think it is in good taste’

Esha Deol stepped into Bollywood with 2002 movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and has starred in films such as Yuva, Shaadi No 1, Ankahee and Just Married, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON