Pooja Bedi asks if court calling Juhi Chawla's 5G case publicity stunt is fair: 'Can a celebrity ever do anything'

Actor Pooja Bedi has come out in support of actor Juhi Chawla after the Delhi High Court dismissed her lawsuit challenging the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The court said that the case was filed for 'gaining publicity'.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja started a poll, asking if it's fair that the court dismissed her case on grounds of seeking publicity. She also asked if a celebrity can take a step without it being considered a publicity stunt.

She tweeted, "Given that @iam_juhi has stood up against EMF and cellphone towers for years and years.. do u think it's fair that the #DelhiHighCourt dismissed her case against #5ginindia on grounds of "publicity"? Can a celebrity EVER do anything without it being considered a publicity stunt?"

The poll which was started last evening has already garnered over 260 votes with 65% voting the court's decision as unfair while the rest 35% voted in favour of it.

Reacting to her post, many users extended their support. One fan wrote, "This will discharge other Bollywood celebrities not to raise public concerns in future. It is often said they don't do or come forward for societies and nation. I appreciate her initiative, doesn't matter what happened."

Another said, "We support her fight. At least the courts could have directed the telecom companies to respond? As usual, the common persons have nobody to turn to." "A genuine lady worried about her country mens health has been discouraged no longer she needs publicly she is very very very well known," wrote a third.

Also Read: Inside Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar's wedding: See pics from rituals with family

On Friday, the court had also imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh on Juhi and co-petitioners by describing the plea as "defective" and "abuse of process of law". The judge said the questions raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology were "not maintainable" and "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments" which are liable to be struck down.