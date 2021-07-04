Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pooja Bedi gushes about 'remarkable parents' Kabir Bedi, Protima Bedi and their books. See pic

Pooja Bedi shared a picture holding up book of her mother Protima and father Kabir Bedi. She also asked fans which of the two parents does she share resemblance with.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Pooja Bedi is proud of her parents Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi, and their books Stories I Must Tell and Timepass: The Memoirs of Protima Bedi. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture holding up both the books in her hands and gushed about her father and late mother.

In the picture, Pooja Bedi was seen lying on a bed. She shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Yes!!! I have remarkable parents who have lived incredible lives!!!!! Have U read their books?Whom Do think I look more like & had a greater influence in me being the person I am today? who do u resonate with the most? #StoriesIMustTell #timepass @iKabirBedi #ProtimaBedi."

Fans shared their opinions in the thread. A fan said, "Ma'am You are your father's daughter. You carry his persona, charm and intelligence. Dito you are father's kido." Another added, "You looks like your dad and you think likes your mom." Meanwhile a fan also expressed that they enjoyed reading her Timepass. "I read your mother's biography was a wonderful experience pooja Your mother's love of life is truly wonderful," a fan said.

Protima, who died in 1998, was a model and Odissi exponent. In 1998, she had set off on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. However, she died in a landslide. Her biography was based on journals and letters, which Pooja published two years after her death, in 2000. According to The Print, in the afterword to Timepass, Pooja wrote, “She had always wanted to die one with nature and used to wince at the thought of dying a common, painful death and being burned in some soulless crematorium. Well, I guess she had her way even in death.”

Kabir, on the other hand, published his autobiography earlier this year. In the book, the actor had shared several anecdotes about his life, including details about his relationship with Parveen Babi, his bohemian Juhu gang consisting of Shekhar Kapur, Mahesh Bhatt, Danny Denzongpa, Parveen, Shabana Azmi, Parikshit Sahni and Jalal Agha, and his marriage with Protima.

