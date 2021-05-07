Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Bedi says one does find love after divorce: 'My dad married four times'
Pooja Bedi says one does find love after divorce: 'My dad married four times'

Actor Pooja Bedi opened up about the her kids, father and her ex-husband in a new interview. She has talked about what naysayers told her against getting a divorce.
Actor Pooja Bedi has opened up on raising her children--daughter Alaya F and son Omar as a single mother. Pooja said that while she was getting divorced, she was told by many people not to go ahead with it.

Pooja said people told her to think about her children and her own future prospects. However, she knew that her relationship with ex-husband Farhan Furniturwala had run its course.

Speaking to Peepingmoon, Pooja said, "When you are getting divorced, there is certain societal attachment to the word divorcee. Way back then at a time when I got divorced, almost 18 years ago, it was a massive deal to be divorced and move forward. 'Shadi kaun karega tumse? Baccho ka socho. Khud ka kyu soch rahi ho (Who will marry you? Think about the kids. Why are you thinking about yourself?). How will you find love again? Who will marry you? You are alone, divorced, you have baggage. My children were called baggage. I was like hello! They are my assets."

Pooja gave the example of her own father, Kabir Bedi, who has been married four times. "For me, it is also about the way I grew up. I grew up in a divorced family, knowing fully well that yes, you do find love again. And again and again. My father has been married four times now," she said, adding that her parents made sure they were included in both their lives.

Alaya, who made her acting debut last year, had previously talked about her parents' divorce in an interview. She told Pinkvilla, “I was 5 years old and I don’t really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it’s okay.”

Pooja is now engaged to Maneck Contractor. They live in Goa.

