Pooja Bedi says Samir Soni censored video interview with her: ‘I know I can be a bit much to digest’

Pooja Bedi, after a candid chat with Samir Soni, said that he censored the interview for Instagram. She added that she understands why he did it, calling herself ‘a bit much to digest’. However, he said that he is yet to upload the second part of the conversation.

Samir shared a 36-minute video of his discussion with Pooja on Instagram and wrote, “Part 1 - In conversation with the incredibly affable Pooja Bedi @poojabediofficial.”

Pooja wrote in the comments section, “When u say unfiltered. You mean no camera filters... because the interview DEFINITELY has edited content Filtered out...... however.... I know I can be a bit much to digest.. so its understandable.” She also added laughing and heart emojis. Samir replied, “@poojabediofficial part 2 yet to come.”

In another comment, Pooja wrote, “I need better adjectives than ‘incredible’ ... the hulk was also incredible. Was a happy chat. Stay wonderrrrrrful and happy and healthy.” Samir later uploaded the second part of the interview with her on his Instagram page.

Recently, Pooja was at the centre of a controversy after she shared a video of herself and her partner, Maneck Contractor, on a speedboat ride in Goa, without masks. “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?” she wrote, inviting much backlash.

Pooja responded to the criticism by suggesting that she is detested for being rich, healthy and having a positive outlook. She tweeted, “The comments on my previous posts have revealed how many People despise those with wealth, health, positivity & mental freedom. Please study subconscious programming and law of attraction. What u despise...you will never attract for yourself. So be careful of what ui despise.”