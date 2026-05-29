...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pooja Bhatt admits she and Aamir Khan had a ‘spark’ during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: ‘Didn’t lead to anything tangible'

Pooja Bhatt reflects on her dynamic with Aamir Khan during the filming of their 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.

May 29, 2026 02:04 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt starred together in the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. In a recent conversation, Pooja opened up about her “Tom and Jerry” equation with Aamir during the shooting of the film. She also addressed rumours about whether the two had a romantic spark while working together.

'Were totally in love with each other'

Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan in a still from Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Pooja said, “He is not all-knowing and correct always, and we used to pull each other’s leg a lot. We were like Tom and Jerry in that sense. We were always putting each other in our respective places."

Pooja was also asked about long-standing rumours suggesting that she and Aamir shared a romantic spark during the making of the film. Speaking about it, she said, “You should ask Aamir that question. I was pretty attractive, right? Would you blame him if he was? I found Aamir Khan delightful. Aamir and I were totally in love with each other when the camera was rolling during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. There was a spark for sure, great chemistry, but did that spark bloom into anything tangible of consequence? I don’t think so."

'Some might call Aamir intrusive'

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is a romantic comedy produced by Gulshan Kumar and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film featured Pooja Bhatt in her first major lead role, alongside Aamir Khan. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre, and Tiku Talsania, with Deepak Tijori in a special appearance. The film was a moderate box-office success.

 
pooja bhatt
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Bhatt admits she and Aamir Khan had a ‘spark’ during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: ‘Didn’t lead to anything tangible'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.