Pooja Bhatt, four years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday. Here's how she handled it

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared a social media post about what it feels like for a sober person to be tempted to drink. Pooja has been sober for four years.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she wrote about being overcome by an urge to get a drink. She wrote that she didn't resist the feeling, because that would've ended badly.

She wrote, "Yesterday I had this great urge to drink. The feeling came out of nowhere,in the middle of the afternoon while I was watching a brilliant show on Netflix with my dog settled comfortably at my feet. I was in a truly happy place but yet,the palpable urge hit me like a tsunami threatening to drown all that I had built in the last four years."

She continued, "So what did I do? I allowed the feeling to sweep over me. Resisting would guarantee that I drown. I sat there and imagined popping open a bottle of champagne, pouring myself a glass and letting the bubbles course through my being like effervescent stars. It felt heady. Then the feeling passed. I got up,walked into my sun-soaked garden, rife with birdsong and exhaled loudly. This too had passed. I share this to tell myself and others that no matter how far you are on the road to recovery from anything that chains you.. be it a substance, feeling or even a person, you are one step away from succumbing and landing up exactly where you started. Healing is a constant process."

Pooja said that healing requires 'compassion not bravado', and advised others struggling with similar demons to take it one step at a time, and not look back until they've arrived at the summit of their journey.

Pooja has often talked about battling alcoholism. She first opened up about her journey in a 2017 Mumbai Mirror interview, months after having decided to quit. “I want to bust the stigma attached to alcoholism in our country. Women particularly are discouraged from seeking help because it’s a matter of shame for the family. We don’t share our pain or frailties, we cover our weaknesses and it becomes a cancer,” she said.





