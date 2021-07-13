Pooja Bhatt opens up about battling alcoholism, says she didn't want to 'cover' it up

Actor-director Pooja Bhatt has recalled the time when she decided to quit drinking and opened up about it. She said that she wanted people to know that it was something that could 'happen to anyone'. Pooja also added that women need to be 'more open about that'.

In an interview, Pooja Bhatt also spoke about her 1989 film Daddy, which dealt with alcoholism. In the film, a young woman decides to save her father from being consumed by alcoholism. In the movie, Anupam Kher essays the role of Pooja's character's father. Daddy was directed by Pooja's real-life dad, Mahesh Bhatt.

Speaking to Filmfare, Pooja said, "We try to cover up many things. But four years ago when I decided to quit drinking, I decided to be open about it. I began my career with a film like Daddy, which was about a young girl getting her father who’s an alcoholic to stop drinking. And there I was dealing with the same problem. I reached out to people to let them know that it’s something that could happen to anyone. Women especially need to be a little bit more open about that. And I was overwhelmed by the response that I got from random strangers."

Pooja also decoded the longevity of her career. She said, "All of my work which has sustained and all of my father’s work which has sustained, have been stories which have been dug out from his heart. Commercial success is important but think about those songs that are on the charts for six weeks and then you can’t remember that tune after five years. You play the songs of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Aashiqui and Kalank today and it still touches people’s cores. If I impress you, you won’t remember that very well but if I move you, you’ll carry that memory for life."

On Monday, Pooja celebrated 30 years of the romantic-comedy film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin also starring Aamir Khan. It was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and was a major success upon its release in 1991. It was based on the Academy Award-winning 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night.

She went on to star in many films, including Sadak, Junoon, Jaanam, Guneghar, Hum Dono, Angrakshak, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border, Zakhm. She made her directorial debut with Paap in 2004, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami.

Earlier this year, she was seen in the web series Bombay Begums, making her digital debut. It also featured Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand.