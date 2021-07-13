Mouni Roy supports Mandira Bedi after Raj Kaushal's death, says 'my baby strongest' in new post. See here

Actor Mouni Roy on Tuesday shared pictures with actor-host Mandira Bedi. The post comes nearly two weeks after Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal's death. He died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy shared the photos in which she is seen hugging Mandira Bedi as they also pose for the camera. In one of the pictures, Mandira is seen in a tank top and black leather pants while in the other she is seen in an off-white shirt. Mouni is seen in a black outfit in both photos. She captioned the pictures, "MY BABY STRONGEST @mandirabedi."





Reacting to the pictures, actors Aashka Goradia, Shamita Shetty, Asha Negi, Alisha Singh, Asha Negi and Sonal Chauhan as well as singer Tanvi Shah dropped heart emojis. Fans also showered their love on the duo taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "More strength to her." Another said, " (Star emoji) ..Class Personified.. (star emoji)." A third fan commented, "Besties ah." "@mandirabedi is an inspiration," said another fan. "Immouniriy n mandirabedi both are the best," commented another fan.

On Sunday, Mandira was also spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai as she went for a morning walk accompanied by another person. It was the first time she was seen outside by the paparazzi since Raj Kaushal's death. She was seen in a black tank top paired with grey tights and wearing a black mask.





On July 5, Mandira had dedicated a post for her late husband Raj Kaushal on Twitter. She had posted a picture with Raj in which he is seen smiling and pointing towards the camera. "#rip my Raji (broken heart emoji)," Mandira had captioned her post. She had also shared a post on Instagram without a caption but only a broken red heart emoji.

Raj's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and Dino Morea were present. Mandira and Raj, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara.

Raj is known for directing movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Anthony Kaun Hai? and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. He also produced the acclaimed drama, My Brother… Nikhil, by filmmaker Onir.