Pooja Hegde says she was upset when Cirkus failed but people appreciated her role: 'I came out a winner'

Actor Pooja Hegde recently talked about the failure of her last film Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film starred Pooja with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles. Admitting the failure of the film at the box office, Pooja said her role was appreciated by many. Also read: Johnny Lever discusses Cirkus' failure, admits there were some mistakes: 'What can one do about that?'

Pooja Hegde open up about Cirkus failure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus had Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in lead. It also had a large ensemble cast including Pooja, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala and Sulabha Arya. Not only the film failed to bring the audience to the theatres with less than ₹40 crore earning at the box office, but also gained poor reviews from critics.

In a new interview, Pooja was asked about Cirkus' failure. She admitted to feeling upset after it flopped. She told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "Did it upset me? Yes, a little bit, because it is my baby at the end of the day. But the way I look at it, I only learnt from it. I got to work with Rohit Shetty and comedy legends like Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra. So I think overall, it was a great thing, and people really appreciated me in the film. And I love Rohit sir as a person. He is a great person to deal with and shoot with. So overall, I think I came out a winner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Cirkus' failure, Rohit Shetty had said on social media earlier this year, "From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.”

Cirkus isn't the only film of Pooja that tanked in the latest. Her film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas also underperformed at the box office despite its massive budget. She will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, with Salman Khan. It will release on Eid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.