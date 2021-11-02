Pooja Hegde: This year was all about pushing the limit

Following the success of her Dussehra blockbuster, there’s no rest for the actor Pooja Hegde. She is scheduled to shuttle to and fro among India and the Maldives to honour her work commitments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a handful of interesting films in her kitty, the Housefull 4 (2019) actor will be living out of her suitcase until the end of this year as she manages the shoot of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, attending a pre-release function for a Telugu film, an ad shoot, the schedule of her upcoming films and a few collaborations in Goa, the Maldives and Mumbai. By the end of the year, four of her films -Acharya, Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Beast would be wrapped up.

Pooja says, “This year has been about trying to push the limit and venturing into path-breaking work. I’m grateful for all the amazing opportunities that have come my way. Being part of cinema in various languages has enriched me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trying to meet her work commitments means non-stop travel which is not easy, but she is not complaining. She says it’s because she gets the opportunity to do what she loves though planning her time has been challenging for her team. Hegde adds, “Shuttling from one city to another is challenging, but I love it because I’m up for working with great minds wherever I go.”