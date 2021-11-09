Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Hegde: Watching films in a theatre today is a privilege
bollywood

Pooja Hegde: Watching films in a theatre today is a privilege

Actor Pooja Hegde talks about why releasing a film in a theatre today, amid the pandemic, is not a privilege, but watching is.
Actor Pooja Hegde will be seen next in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 04:56 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Actor Pooja Hegde is happy that amid a scenario where everything was uncertain due to Covid and people had barely started expressing interest in going to theatres, her film managed a theatrical release. Most Eligible Bachelor, starring her opposite Akhil Akkineni managed to collect a decent amount at the box office as well.

She says it was their “first win” . “Having said that, it’s the producers’ baby, it’s his money. Kudos to the producers for having faith. They had their own streaming platform, it is just so easy to give in and release the film on OTT. But they had faith in the film. Releasing a film in theatres today is very different. It’s great that they held on to it. It brought back people to watch a film in theatres,” feels the 31-year-old.

Does she feel that releasing a film theatrically has become almost like a privilege, which not everyone can opt for considering the uncertainty? She doesn’t agree. Explaining why, she continues, “ I don’t know if it is that. I feel it is an option. You need to know what will bring people to theatres. If you feel taking an OTT deal is better, that’s your call. As artists, we have different things that make us happy. We have different goals as compared to the producers. I feel OTT’s reach is great, but there are some films you need to watch on the big screen, it’s just the energy in the room.”

RELATED STORIES

Movie watching is like a proper outing, which Hegde feels makes it so much bigger than watching something at home. “ You watch the film and just immerse yourself into that world, and laugh a little, forgetting everything. That’s something the theatre can do. I don’t know if it’s a privilege, but I do feel watching films there is a privilege,” says the actor.

Hegde is currently on a professional high, with films such as Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan and more lined up. She feels good about the current phase. “The industry has led me to the right place, I selected the right scripts. I never really thought the film was going to do that well. Somewhere, it all paid off,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Siddhant waited at ‘chai tapri’ outside YRF studios before landing Bunty Babli 2

6

Sunny poses with Daniel for paparazzi, Kajol snapped with son Yug. See pics

It’s one life, so I want to do everything: Saurabh Shukla

Sooryavanshi BO collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's film set to enter 100-cr club
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP