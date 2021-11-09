Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Poonam Pandey 's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting her, actor suffers head, face injuries
bollywood

Poonam Pandey 's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting her, actor suffers head, face injuries

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested for beating her up. According to ANI, the actor is under treatment at a hospital for head, face and eye injuries. 
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay tied the knot in September last year. 
Published on Nov 09, 2021 08:39 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting his wife, who suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. According to the police, the actress was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," the Mumbai police said, according to ANI. 

Sam Bombay was earlier arrested for assaulting her days after their wedding last year. The two were honeymooning in Goa when Poonam filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. Soon after, Poonam united with him after he was granted bail and said, “which marriage does not have its ups and downs.” 

Poonam and Sam, who were in a live-in relationship for two years, got married at their home in Bandra on September 1. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

RELATED STORIES

In an interview with Spotboye, Poonam had hinted that she would withdraw her case against Sam. She told the portal, "I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital.”

Also read: Poonam Pandey says working with Raj Kundra was the 'biggest mistake' of her life: 'These guys cheat people'

Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
poonam pandey sam bombay
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sonam Kapoor drops childhood pics with brother Harshvarrdhan on his birthday

5

Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor honoured with Padma Shri awards, Alia Bhatt spotted

Adil Hussain on his independent film’s struggle to release in the pandemic era

Sidharth Malhotra on marriage: I don’t have the cast ready for that film production
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP