Poonam Pandey to play Mandodari in Ramila; BJP, VHP seek replacement: ‘She is known for controversies’

This year, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has new additions to their troupe. Actor Poonam Pandey has been roped in to play Mandodari, Ravan’s wife, in the play. But not everyone is happy with the news, given that some political leaders want her to be swapped out due to her ‘controversies’. Poonam Pandey has been roped in to play Mandodari at this year's Ramlila in Delhi.

Poonam will be playing Mandodari in this year’s Ramleela. Arjun Kumar, president of the Lav Kush Ramlila, said in a statement, “When we approached Poonam Pandey for this role, she instantly agreed. She shared that portraying Mandodari on stage has been her lifelong dream, fulfilled by the blessings of Lord Shri Ram. Performing live before thousands of spectators is a challenge, and she is already deeply engrossed in rehearsals to perfect her performance.” The actor is known for starring in films like Karma—The Journey and GST: Galti Se Sirf and appearing on TV shows like CID and the reality show Lock Upp.

BJP, VHP want her replaced

After the news broke, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who’s also the senior vice president of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, wrote to the organisers requesting that Poonam be swapped with another actor. According to PTI, Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Prant Surendra Gupta has also objected to Poonam playing Mandodari in Ramlila.

According to the news agency, Praveen urged the organisers to distance themselves from Poonam and said, “Pandey has not only been off the screen for years but is also known for controversies over her photos and videos on social media.” However, the president of the committee, Arjun, told PTI, “We don't see anything wrong with a woman playing a character that represents goodness in the Ramleela. Everyone deserves a chance.”

About Lav Kush Ramlila

Lav Kush Ramlila hosts one of the most iconic Ramlila performances in Delhi every year. Arjun stated that Poonam will play Mandodari and take the stage on 29 and 30 September. Performances are to begin from 22 September onwards. More than 500 performers will participate in the staging, which will take place at Red Ford Ground in New Delhi till 3 October, with a grand celebration planned for 2 October on Dussehra. Arya Babbar will play Ravan at the Ramlila this year.