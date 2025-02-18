Arya Babbar says ‘mere kutte ki bhi 2 girlfriends hai’ as he jokes how Prateik, Raj Babbar have all been married twice

Prateik Babbar recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Priya Banerjee, in an intimate wedding ceremony at his late mother Smita Patil's house in Bandra. However, his half-brother Arya Babbar revealed that the Babbar family was not invited to the wedding. Arya has now joked about Prateik's second wedding in his recent comedy gig. Arya Babbar takes a dig at Prateik Babbar's second wedding.

On February 14, actor and stand-up comedian Arya Babbar shared a video of his new comedy gig on YouTube. He revealed that he and his family were very happy that Prateik was getting married to the beautiful and talented actor, Priya Banerjee. However, he was disappointed to learn that he was not invited. He said he gave his brother the benefit of the doubt, assuming someone had influenced Prateik to make this decision.

What Arya said

He then went on to say, "My mother is so upset and cranky that she calls me every morning, crying and saying, ‘What should I do now that I have learnt these Punjabi boliyan? Do one thing — you also get married for the second time.’" He added, "I agree my father married twice, my sister also married twice, and now my brother is getting married for the second time. Even my dog, Happy, has two girlfriends. So, I don’t mind getting married for the second time, but I’m too lazy to go through the complications of a divorce."

He also joked about asking his father about what to say to media when asked about his feelings on not being invited to his brother's wedding and added, “My father said, tell them, mard toh shaadi karte rehte hai (men keep getting married).”

For the unversed, Raj Babbar first married Nadira Babbar in 1975, with whom he shares two children, Juhi Babbar and Arya Babbar. He later tied the knot with Smita Patil in 1983 and welcomed their son, Prateik Babbar, in 1986. However, Smita passed away the same year due to childbirth complications. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. The two tied the knot in 2019, but their marriage was short-lived, and they officially divorced in 2023. He is now married to Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee.

Prateik's upcoming film

Meanwhile, Prateik will be next seen in the movie Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.