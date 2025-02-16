Priya Banerjee consoles Prateik Babbar as he fights back tears during pheras in unseen wedding video. Watch

Prateik Babbar tied the knot with longtime girlfriend actor Priya Banerjee in an intimate wedding ceremony at the late Smita Patil’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Valentine’s Day. Their wedding was a private affair, and several videos of the couple have surfaced on the internet. Prateik Babbar gets emotional during his wedding with Priya Banerjee.

Prateik and Priya's unseen wedding video

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Prateik can be seen getting teary-eyed as he gazes at his longtime girlfriend-turned-bride during the pheras and kissing her hand. He is seen wiping his tears with a napkin, while Priya is seen consoling him by holding his hands. The video ended with the couple flaunting their smiles.

Fans reacted to the couple’s heartfelt moment. One comment read, “He must have remembered his mother.” Another commented, “Hope they’ll live happily ever after.” Congratulating the couple, another wrote, “Such a beautiful moment. God bless you both.” Another comment read, “God bless you both; may your relationship last forever.”

Prateik and Priya's wedding ceremony

Prateik made his relationship Instagram official with Rana Naidu actor Priya on 14 February 2023. The couple tied the knot exactly two years later in an intimate wedding ceremony at the actor’s late mother, Smita Patil’s house. However, the Babbar family, including his father Raj Babbar, half-brother Aarya Babbar, and half-sister Juuhi Babbar, were absent from the wedding ceremony.

Aarya and Juhi later revealed that Prateik had not invited them or their father to the wedding. Juuhi told Bombay Times that, right now, he’s ‘surrounded by people’ who have ‘influenced him,’ adding, “But we don’t want to sandwich him in the middle because that won’t help anyone. When I say sandwich, it doesn’t mean Prateik is caught between Priya and us — absolutely not. Priya is a wonderful girl, and he is extremely fortunate to have found a partner who truly loves and understands him. The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else — someone desperate for publicity and importance.”

Prateik and Priya took to Instagram to share their dreamy wedding photos with fans, captioning the post, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime.” The couple were also seen posing for the paparazzi outside their house and distributing sweets to them to celebrate their big day.