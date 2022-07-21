Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan hail Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer, unveil Telugu, Malayalam versions: 'This is insane'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday unveiled the Hindi trailer of their first pan-India film together, Liger, in Hyderabad on Thursday. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled in Telugu and Malayalam as well and promoted by Prabhas and Dulquer Salman, who have a powerful presence in Telugu and Malayalam film industry, respectively. Kannada and Tamil versions of the trailer were also unveiled. Also read: Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan are here to slay as mom-son duo in thrilling drama with Ananya Panday

Prabhas unveiled the Telugu trailer and wrote on Instagram, "Darling #PuriJagannadh garu and his mass action entertainers are a match made in heaven! This one looks super solid and @thedeverakonda is terrific! Elated to share the Telugu trailer. Best wishes to the entire Liger team. Looking forward to the action to begin on screens on August 25th."

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan promoted the Malayalam trailer of the film on social media. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Whatt!! Chief this is insane. All the best team Liger. Check out the Malayalam trailer guys."

Dulquer Salmaan and Prabhas praised Liger trailer on Instagram.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma also shared the Telugu trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Wowwww check out the Tiger x Lion trailer of #Liger @TheDeverakonda as never before and #PuriJagannath's 1st pan India venture.”

Social media influencer Siddharth Kannan praised the trailer. He tweeted, “@TheDeverakonda your pelvic thrust is going to smash all box office records. @ananyapandayy you are growing with each film and how. @MikeTyson brings so many childhood memories. What a trailer of #liger. Can't wait for 25th August.”

The trailer shows Vijay as a MMA fighter with a stammer. Ramya plays his fearless mother while Ananya plays his confident girlfriend. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was shot in Hindi and Telugu, simultaneously. It will release in theatres on August 25.

