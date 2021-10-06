Prabhas gets Sunny Singh's birth date wrong, Karthik Aaryan asks 'why did you lie to Baahubali’

When Prabhas wished Sunny Singh on the occasion of his birthday, Kartik Aaryan couldn't help but make a Baahubali reference. Sunny celebrates his birthday on October 6. However, Prabhas dedicated a post to the actor a day in advance.

The post received numerous reactions, including one from Kartik. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star informed the Telugu actor that he sent Sunny birthday wishes a day in advance. “Sir isne aapko jhoot bola, iska birthday kal hai (Sir, he lied to you, his birthday is tomorrow),” Kartik commented on Prabhas' post.

Kartik Aaryan reacts to Prabhas' post for Sunny Singh.

The actor poked fun at Sunny as well. He shared Prabhas' post on his Instagram Stories and asked Sunny why he lied to Prabhas. Tagging Sunny, Kartik wrote, “Tune Baahubali ko jhoot kyun bola? Bday kal hai (Why did you lie to Baahubali? Your birthday is tomorrow).”

Replying to Kartik, Sunny said, “Jab big brother ne bol diya toh samjho aaj hi hai. Baaki mujhe wish mil rahi hai tu beech mein kyun aa raha hai (Big brother said it's today then consider it today. Besides, he wished me, why are you interfering?)”

Sunny and Prabhas are currently working together on Adipurush. While Prabhas plays Ram in the film based on mythological epic Ramayan, Sunny plays his brother Lakshman. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Prabhas became a national star after he starred as Baahubali. He played the titular role in the two-part film, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sunny go way back. The duo starred together in Akaash Vani, in 2013, before they reunited for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. They also starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018.