Prabhas’ Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga sparks buzz, would the actor have a nude scene in the film?
Reports suggest Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit might include bold scenes, drawing parallels to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's past work.
Prabhas fans are abuzz once again, but this time it’s not his action sequences making waves. The audio teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit has sparked a frenzy online, thanks to a single bold line that hints at something far more daring than anything the superstar has attempted before.
Prabhas in a bold avatar for Spirit
Released on Prabhas’ 46th birthday, the one-minute teaser, available in five Indian languages, features a jailer instructing his assistant about an ex-cop in remand. When the assistant reminds him to maintain decorum, the jailer shocks everyone by saying the prisoner must be stripped. That line has set social media on fire, with fans speculating whether Prabhas might appear nude in the film.
Reports by Great Andhra have added fuel to the rumours, suggesting the upcoming drama may include a bold scene, though it remains unclear whether it will be explicitly shown or creatively framed. Many fans drew parallels to Vanga’s last film, Animal, where Ranbir Kapoor had a nude sequence, and expect Prabhas might venture into similarly uncharted territory.
While some audiences are excited to see the Baahubali star in a daring avatar, others believe body doubles or digital effects could be used to maintain subtlety. Neither the makers nor Prabhas himself have officially confirmed this.
About Spirit
Spirit promises to show Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar as an angry, fearless police officer taking on a mafia syndicate. Initially, Deepika Padukone was reported to be the female lead, but after her exit due to creative differences, Triptii Dimri was brought on board, marking her debut in Telugu cinema. The rest of the cast remains under wraps. With Vanga at the helm, fans expect Spirit to be one of Prabhas’ most intense and thrilling films yet.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.