Pradeep Rawat's son breaks down in tears at funeral, recalls actor's final moments: ‘Saw doctors giving him CPR’

On August 4, actor Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer. Several Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, attended his funeral. Pradeep's son, Vikramaditya Rawat, broke down while performing his father's last rites and later recalled the actor's final moments while speaking to the media.

Pradeep Rawat's son breaks down in tears at his funeral

Pradeep Rawat's son breaks down while performing his father's last rites.

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In heartbreaking visuals from Pradeep's funeral, his son was seen breaking down in tears as he performed his father's last rites while trying to maintain a brave front. Pradeep's wife, Kalyani Rawat, was also inconsolable as she mourned her husband, with family members and loved ones trying to comfort her.

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{{^usCountry}} Vikramaditya spoke to the media at the funeral and revealed what happened to his father. He said the family initially believed the actor was suffering from a minor stomach infection before doctors diagnosed him with an aggressive form of blood cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikramaditya spoke to the media at the funeral and revealed what happened to his father. He said the family initially believed the actor was suffering from a minor stomach infection before doctors diagnosed him with an aggressive form of blood cancer. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “We went to a doctor, and they said it might be a stomach infection or something. They gave him a lot of me but none of them worked. My mom said that his health had deteriorated. We got a blood test done, and his white blood cell count was very high. We immediately took him to Kokilaben Hospital, where the doctors told us there was a 99 per cent chance it was blood cancer.”

He revealed that the diagnosis was confirmed a day later, leaving the family devastated. Vikramaditya added that Pradeep's reports had been normal just two months earlier. Fighting back tears, he said, “Yesterday his platelets dropped to 3000; platelets should be above 3 lakhs. We rushed outside the ICU. All the doctors were inside. I opened the door and saw them giving him CPR. That's when I understood. Then my mum started crying. That's it.”

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Vikramaditya further said he was grateful to see several members of the film industry come to bid farewell to his father. He added, “I'm sure he's in a better place. He would be happy that so many people showed up. I'm sure he's very happy. Thank you very much.”

Pradeep Rawat's death

Pradeep was a prominent face in the Indian film industry and was known for his performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye, Naayak and Ghajini, among others. He was 74 when he died after being hospitalised following a relapse of cancer. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat.

Salman Khan mourned Pradeep's death and wrote on Instagram, "Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace.” Aamir Khan was also seen getting emotional at his funeral, while Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker attended the last rites.